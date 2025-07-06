Blyth Spartans manager still working hard to add to squad ahead of pre-season opener

Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

Blyth Spartans confirmed details of their squad for the 2025/26 season - but there could still be further new faces at Croft Park.

Colin Myers has revealed he is still talking to a number of experienced players as he looks to add to a youthful Blyth Spartans squad.

The Northern Premier League East club finally revealed details of their squad for the new season last week as they look to bounce back from suffering consecutive relegations. Although Myers can call upon the services of experienced figures such as former Consett stalwart Matty Slocombe and the returning Arran Wearmouth, there is a large dose of inexperience in the Croft Park ranks ahead of the new step four campaign.

However, Myers is hopeful he can bring in a number of players that will aid the younger members of his side throughout a season that will see Spartans go head-to-head with the likes of Blyth Town, Heaton Stannington and Ashington.

The Spartans boss told The Gazette: “I am still talking to a number of players that have a little bit more experience at this moment in time. Hopefully I can get a couple of them over the line to raise that every age a little bit and help out the younger lads in the squad. There are a number we are speaking to that we want to get sorted as soon as possible and there may be others that become available. As the season gets closer, or when it gets underway, some may become available and we will be ready to move as quickly as possible and bring in lads as and when we can.”

Myers admitted it had been a ‘tough summer’ as several potential targets opted to remain with their current clubs as the Spartans boss continues to work under ‘financial constraints’ at Croft Park. However, with hard work going on behind the scenes to improve the situation, he is confident the club can be in the better position to attract players in the future.

“Nobody is hiding from the fact the club is not where it was,” explained Myers. “There are financial constraints and there are a lot of people working really hard to put that finance in place for the future - but we are where we are and we have to cut our cloth accordingly. We can’t overspend, it’s been a tough summer because there are players I’ve spoken to who, under normal circumstances, would have signed this year, but because of those constraints, they have stayed where they are. Hopefully this time next year it will be a different kettle of fish altogether.”

Cup draws

Meanwhile, Spartans will face the winners of the FA Cup extra preliminary round tie between Newcastle Benfield and Pontefract Collieries in the preliminary round of the competition and will visit North Ferriby in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Myers will get a first look at his new side when they get their pre-season fixtures underway when they visit Northern League Division Two side Tow Law Town on Tuesday night.

