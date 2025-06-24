Morpeth sign forward from neighbours Blyth Spartans

Striker Sam Hodgson is back at Morpeth Town – and this time it’s for good.

The 23-year-old hit-man has targeted a spot in the play-offs for the Highwaymen next season as he joined the club on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from Blyth Spartans.

Hodgson joined the Croft Park side from South Shields in November 2024 and netted once in 12 appearances for the club before returning on-loan to Morpeth for the rest of the season.

Manager Craig Lynch said that the financial contribution provided by the supporter’s 1884 club and the backing of sponsors were beneficial to getting the deal done.

The hit-man is back in the building

Hodgson has pulled on the number nine amber and black shirt in three separate loan spells with Morpeth that have seen him score regularly for the club – including seven last term.

“We are delighted to sign Sam permanently after three loans with us,” said boss Lynch.

“We know what Sam’s about after scoring 25 in his first full season with us and then had two brief loan spells where we brought him back to enjoy his football again.”

“Making him permanent is massive for us, to have him and Nic (Bollado) - our two top goal scorers from the last two seasons - alongside Luke, gives us three great options for the season, all now permanent Morpeth players.”

Morpeth’s new 1884 Club has proved beneficial for bringing in funds to help with the transfer kitty and memberships are available at £5 for juniors, £10 for adults, and £25 for families (two adults and two children under 16).

“This transfer could not have been completed without the help of the 1884 Supporters Club and sponsorship, a scheme which has helped us to keep competing in a tough league,” continued the manager.

“We sincerely appreciate their support and would encourage more people to get involved with the 1884 Club as it continues to grow.”

Hodgson joins Joel Holvey, Luke James, Billy Gordon and youngster Ryan Chater as the club’s summer signing so far.

“I’m buzzing to finally be settled here as it feels like home,” he told the club's official website.

“I feel as though the way last season left off, I’ve got unfinished business, I want to right my wrongs with a great group of lads and management. I hope we can push on from last season and get into the play-offs.”