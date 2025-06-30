Defender Jay Hornsby returns to Ashington and says he 'got a bit of unfinished business' at the club

Jay Hornsby is back at Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie

Jay Hornsby is delighted about returning to Ashington – stating that he has got a bit of unfinished business to conduct.

The 26-year-old defender was first to arrive through the doors for the start of pre-season training on Friday and said: “I’ve changed a bit but I’m over the moon to be back. If I’m being totally honest, I think I’ve got a bit of unfinished business.

“When I left six years ago, no-one knew what was going on at the club, but I was always looking forward to coming back if I got the opportunity so I’m delighted to start again.

“I spoke with manager Nick (Gray) on a few occasions and I knew that I wanted to come back to Woodhorn Lane. Now I’m itching to get going.”

He continued: “When I left Ashington – my home town club – I always followed their results because I wanted the club to do well. When I was with Heaton Stannington last season, I knew what the stakes were when, near the end of the season, the Stan had to draw the game to stay in the East Division of the Northern Premier League.

“In that match I had just returned from injury. I came on with about 30 minutes to go and in the first five minutes I got another knock and ended up doing a stint up front!

“The Stan won the game but I saw the other results and was over the moon when Ashington stayed up as well.”

The injury ruled Hornsby out of the final of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup against Morpeth Town at St James Park – which the Stan won after a penalty shoot-out.

“I had played in the previous rounds but was not involved in the squad so I didn’t pick up a winner’s medal,” said Stakeford-based Hornsby, who is a facilities manager for a property management company.

“Nevertheless it was great to be amongst the group and a good experience at SJP – even though I’m a Sunderland fan.

“I did the warm-up and was knocking the ball around during the half-time interval then afterwards celebrating the win with the rest of the lads.”

Nick Gray said: “Jay is a player who I have admired for five or six years – in fact since he was at Ashington the first time.

“I’ve always kept a record of what he has been doing and I’m delighted he has come back to the club.

“He’s the type of player who I know what I’ll get from him. He’s hungry; he’s a winner; he’s good in the dressing room and on top of all that he’s also a good player, so I’m really pleased to get him on board.”