Ashington's new keeper wants to test himself at a higher level but is full of praise for former club Alnwick Town

Ashington’s newly signed goalkeeper Matty Alexander has said that the lure of stepping up to test himself at a higher level was one of the main reasons behind his decision to sign for the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper last week – and shortly afterwards paid a glowing tribute to his former club Alnwick Town.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said the Newcastle-born stopper. “I spoke to manager Nick (Gray) and his assistant Liam McIvor a few times and what they are trying to build here sounds good to me.

“I’ve also heard good things about the club and I can’t wait to get started.”

Alexander – who is based in Cramlington – had a four-year spell with Bolton Wanderers and he recalled: “I went down there to do my apprenticeship when I was 16 years old.

“I got to make two appearances for the first team, with my league debut coming in the home clash against Coventry in front of just under 10,000 supporters.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for me but nevertheless I have got some great memories.”

For the past three years, the keeper – who stands at 6ft 3ins tall – has been between the posts for Alnwick Town and he said: “It’s been great and I can only say good things about them because they are just a brilliant club all round. However, with no disrespect to them, it’s a step up at Ashington and I want to test myself and see how I perform.”

Manager Nick Gray – who has known the stopper since he played for Newcastle City Juniors – said: “Matty has been on my radar for at least two or three years.

“He’s a good lad, a good size for a keeper, a good age and he’s got great potential. He lives locally and is keen to learn and progress.

“I’m pleased we have got the signing over the line because there has been a lot of clubs interested in him for a long time. He’s been very loyal to Alnwick Town and we are fortunate to get him.”