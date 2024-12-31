Action from Blyth Spartans' home draw with FC United of Manchester (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Blyth Spartans kick off their 2025 fixtures by making the short trip to Northumberland rivals Morpeth Town on Wednesday.

Michael Connor has called on Blyth Spartans to ‘start making their own luck’ as they prepare for a New Years Day trip to Morpeth Town (1pm kick-off).

The game at Craik Park will represent the tenth fixture in Connor’s managerial reign at Spartans and the former Blyth Town boss is still awaiting his first win. After claiming successive home draws with FC United of Manchester and Prescot Cables, Connor’s men have emerged empty-handed from a visit to Hebburn Town and the Boxing Day home clash with Whitby Town.

The latter of those fixtures saw new head coach Nathan Haslam at Connor’s side and the duo will now hope to coax a serious improvement out of their squad during the second half of what has been a challenging season. Spartans are sat 13 points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier League Premier Division ahead of Wednesday’s game at Morpeth - and Connor has stressed there can be no excuses as his side look to finally break their long run without a win.

He told The Gazette: “We left the lads in the changing rooms at Hebburn to have a conversation amongst themselves to see where they wanted to go. They know they haven’t been good enough, they now know they haven’t got any excuses. We’ve put everything in place they need, the board have backed us and it’s now down to the players to start delivering on the pitch.

“The sporadic spells during games aren’t good enough, we have to put in proper performances and there has to be a consistency at some point. Morpeth will be a really good test for us because they are a very good side and we know how tough the challenge will be. We have to defend properly and we are starting to score goals - but we shouldn’t have to score three goals just to make sure we don’t get beat. It’s time to start making our own luck.”

Connor praised the work overseen by Morpeth manager Craig Lynch during his time in charge at Craik Park and believes his own players will face a significant challenge against the Highwaymen.

He said: “It needs to happen sooner rather than later and we know this will be a really tough game. Lynchy has done a great job at Morpeth, he’s built a really good squad of players and he’s been given time to develop that and develop his style of play. We are trying to find the pieces of the jigsaw here halfway through a season but hopefully we can find what we need as soon as possible.”

Connor is likely to hand a debut to goalkeeper Ollie Basey after he joined Spartans on a dual registration basis from Gateshead and there could be at least one more new face in the squad for the trip to Craik Park.