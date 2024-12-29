Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury will try again to get their George Dobbins League Cup third round tie played at FC United of Newcastle this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture has been postponed twice now, meaning it’s been a month since the Reds have kicked a ball.

The Hillmen are still fifth in the First Division of the Northern Alliance, just seven points behind leaders Hebburn Town Reserves.

Morpeth are at home to Blyth Town reserves in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are keen to get back into action after a long lay-off

Ross Donnelly’s talented young side have maintained second spot behind Whitley Bay Sporting Club all season and will look to consolidate their promotion push in the New year.

The 65 goals they’ve scored is the most in the division and testament to the exciting attacking brand of football they’ve been playing.

North Sunderland are also at home and they host Cramlington Town Independent at Seafields.

The Fishermen have games in hand on the sides around them in the table and boss Alan Macfarlane will want to see them push on up the table towards the promotion places themselves.

The Seahouses side are currently in ninth and still have an interest in the Amateur and Bill Gardner Cups.