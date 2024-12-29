Rothbury hope it's third time lucky for Cup tie
The fixture has been postponed twice now, meaning it’s been a month since the Reds have kicked a ball.
The Hillmen are still fifth in the First Division of the Northern Alliance, just seven points behind leaders Hebburn Town Reserves.
Morpeth are at home to Blyth Town reserves in Division Two.
Ross Donnelly’s talented young side have maintained second spot behind Whitley Bay Sporting Club all season and will look to consolidate their promotion push in the New year.
The 65 goals they’ve scored is the most in the division and testament to the exciting attacking brand of football they’ve been playing.
North Sunderland are also at home and they host Cramlington Town Independent at Seafields.
The Fishermen have games in hand on the sides around them in the table and boss Alan Macfarlane will want to see them push on up the table towards the promotion places themselves.
The Seahouses side are currently in ninth and still have an interest in the Amateur and Bill Gardner Cups.