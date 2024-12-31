Single goal decides Ashington against Dunston game, with defences on top

​Ashington struggled to find a way through against Dunston. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington’s mini run of three games without defeat came to an end on Monday when a goal by Sado Djalo proved to be the defining moment of their Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division clash at Woodhorn Lane.

Djalo’s effort towards the end of the first half settled a fairly ordinary encounter which was played in windy conditions and was enough to keep Dunston’s promotion drive going, with the outfit – who agonisingly missed out on elevation to the NPL Premier Division last season – sustaining a place in the play-offs.

With both defences on top, efforts on goal proved to be rare, with long-range drives the order of the day.

In the fourth minute, Harvey Neary unleashed a low right footer which was pushed away then collected by home keeper Dan Staples, who was making his return following suspension.

Craig Spooner had Ashington’s first opportunity but saw his shot comfortably held by UTS stopper Dan Lowson.

Staples was called into action again, tipping the ball around from JJ O’Donnell before one slick move in the 37th minute led to the visitors unlocking the door and breaking the deadlock.

They constructed a move down the right which saw Scott Robson play a pass inside to David Robinson and when he crossed low into the danger zone, Djalo pounced to fire home from close range.

In the opening quarter of an hour of the second half, Spooner fired wide on two occasions before what was to be Ashington’s best opportunity arrived in the 65th minute.

Ryan Wombwell crossed from the right and Josh Gilchrist’s header was blocked by Lowson.

That really was as good as it got for the Colliers with one final chance falling to Spooner, whose tame effort was easily held by Lowson, whilst Robinson and Tom Devitt went close for UTS.

However, on a night where there was little to choose between the two sides, Ashington will be disappointed not to have taken a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the match, manager Nick Gray said: “My lads are giving their all and I thought we were the better side after the interval without looking as if we were going to hurt them in the final third, and that’s what we lacked – that little bit of quality where it mattered.”