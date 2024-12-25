Wade calls for attitude and work-rate as Blyth Spartans prepare for Whitby Town test

Blyth Spartans assistant manager Tom Wade (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Blyth Spartans will aim to claim a long overdue win when they host Northern Premier League rivals Whitby Town on Boxing Day.

Newly appointed Blyth Spartans director of football Tom Wade wants to repay the Croft Park faithful for their support by bringing an end to the long wait for a win against Whitby Town on Boxing Day.

Wade returned to his former club last month when he was named as assistant to new manager Michael Connor - but the appointment of former Whitby boss Nathan Haslam as Spartans new head coach means the man that led the club to the FA Cup third round in 2014/15 will now revert to a new role. In a statement released on the club website on Tuesday, it was confirmed Wade will ‘work with all levels of Spartans from the First team down to the Juniors to help bring the club together as one’ and will ‘look to to build links around the local area and help take Blyth Spartans back to the community’.

However, it is on-field matters that will concern supporters ahead of the Boxing Day clash. Spartans are yet to win under Connor after losing five and drawing three of his eight games in charge and their poor form continued on Saturday when goals from former Spartans duo Joao Gomes and Matty Elsdon and an Amar Purewal strike condemned Connor’s men to a 3-1 loss at Hebburn Town. The reverse on South Tyneside also left Spartans 11 points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - and Wade has stressed the only way they can improve is by showing the right attitude and ‘putting in a shift’ when they face Whitby.

He told The Gazette: “We are hoping for a big crowd and I’d understand if the supporters were getting a bit sick now. They always come and support us in numbers on Boxing Day and we have to make sure put on a performance for them. It’s not just about the performance, it’s about the attitude and really putting in a shift for the club, for the team and for the supporters because if we do that we will improve.”

Spartans have added a raft of new additions to their squad since the community-led takeover was quickly followed by the appointment of Connor. Their latest addition, defender Matthew Ridley, made his bow as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s defeat at Hebburn and could made his home debut against the Seasiders. However, Wade has stressed there is also a need for more experienced players to come in and help the younger members of the Spartans squad during such a difficult period.

“We are always looking,” he explained. “I think Michael is five or six weeks into the job and we are still looking to bolster the squad. We’ve had people gone out and a lot have come in but we need players to help the youngsters. The last time I was here we were very lucky to have some brilliant experienced players that helped the younger players progress. The young players have been put in a hard position here and I am sure they will help us turn it around.”