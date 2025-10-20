Ashington’s railway station has become the town’s latest World Cup winner.

After a week of passionate campaigning and thousands of public votes, it has been officially crowned Britain’s Most Life-Changing Station in this year’s World Cup of Stations.

Following more than 330 nominations from across Britain, a judging panel of industry leaders, historians and public figures shortlisted 20 standout stations for the public vote – hosted by the Rail Delivery Group.

Over five days, more than 24,000 people took part to decide which station best reflects the power of rail to connect, inspire and transform.

Ashington Railway Station, which received 28.3% of the vote in the final round, stood out for its remarkable comeback story as passenger services were restored in December 2024 for the Northumberland Line after a 60-year hiatus, transforming local travel by connecting residents to work, education, family and friends.

The town’s proud sporting heritage – home to World Cup winners Jack and Bobby Charlton, fellow top footballer Jackie Milburn and cricketers Mark Wood (another World Cup winner) and Steve Harmison – is reflected in the station’s modern, accessible design featuring step-free access, cycle storage and EV charging.

Jacqueline Starr, executive chair and chief executive officer of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “As we celebrate 200 years of rail history, Ashington shows how investing in stations can transform lives.

“It’s a brilliant example of how the railway continues to change Britain for the better.”

As well as being a gateway for commuters, Ashington Railway Station has become a vibrant community hub showcasing artwork by local schoolchildren and forming the start and finish of the Ashington Local Heroes Walking Tour.

Ian Lavery, MP for Blyth and Ashington, said: “The success of the Northumberland Line in its first 10 months, even before all stations have opened, has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“Ashington station, in particular, has become a vital link for local people, dramatically reducing travel time and strengthening connections between Ashington and Newcastle. This recognition is a testament to the station’s importance to the community.

“Crucially, this achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of local campaigners who fought for the station’s re-opening and the dedication of everyone involved in delivering the project.

“Their work has helped reconnect communities and open up new opportunities for the region.”