Lightning Seeds to join Madness at Alnwick concert

Another top group has been added to the spectacular line-up for the Summer House Sounds concerts in the Pastures at Alnwick Castle in July.

Alt-rock band Lightning Seeds will support Madness when they perform on Saturday, July 14.

The Lightning Seeds

It follows this morning's announcement that Michael Ball will be joining Il Divo as a special guest on the following day (Sunday, July 15).

Madness are headlining at the historic venue on their Stately Madness Tour as part of the new UK-wide concert series Summer House Sounds, which is stopping off at Alnwick.

And it is today announced that chart-toppers Lightning Seeds will be the main support act with Indie pop and Radio 1 House Band The Tailormade opening the show.

Formed in 1989 by frontman Ian Broudie, Lightning Seeds generated mass attention in the UK and US with their six studio albums including Jollification and Dizzy Heights.

They experienced commercial success throughout the 1990s and are well remembered for their single Three Lions, a collaboration with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, which

reached number 1 in the UK in 1996 and 1998. It celebrated the England football team's participation in the 1996 European Championships, held in England, and the 1998 World Cup in France.

Appropriately, if England reach the final of this summer's World Cup in Russia, the concert is the day before the final.

Ian Broudie’s career has spanned decades and still influences the music industry of today from producing, writing and working alongside the likes of The Fall, Echo & the Bunnymen, Miles Kane, The Coral, The Zutons and many more.

It is not the first time Lightning Seeds have supported Madness and fans are assured of a stunning night of live music.

Presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Summer House Sounds is about bringing music to the people in unique and beautiful locations.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We are particularly thrilled we have secured Lightning Seeds to support Madness at Alnwick Castle. They are, without a doubt, responsible for some of the seminal sounds of the '90s and perfectly fit the bill for what will be a fantastic of live music against the backdrop of the stunning Alnwick Castle.

“In addition, we are thrilled to be introducing The Tailormade to the Alnwick crowd. These three lads are gaining massive support on the festival circuit and have supported Madness previously, so we know they will provide the perfect opening set.”

Alnwick’s summer of music kicks off on Wednesday, July 11, with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, with disco divas Sister Sledge. On Friday, July 13, music legend Sir Tom Jones makes his return; ska icons Madness will have the crowds on their feet on Saturday, July 14, with Il Divo and Michael Ball wrapping things up the following evening.

Tickets for all shows are on sale at www.ticketmaster.co.uk