Madness to perform at Alnwick Castle as part of summer tour

Ska legends Madness have announced a North East appearance on their upcoming summer tour.

The band will bring their House of Fun to Alnwick Castle in July.

It was announced at the end of last year that classical quartet Il Divo will take to the stage at Alnwick in the summer, on July 15.

Madness are set to perform on Saturday, July 14.

Peter Taylor, director of Cuffe and Taylor, which presents the tour, said: "Madness are a Great British institution who remain one of the best live acts around.

“We worked with them at both Lytham Festival and Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2017 and their show is a night of Madness-style mayhem with unbridled fun and songs that have become ingrained into the nation’s musical psyche over the last 30 years.

Madness perform at Lytham Festival.

“We are now delighted to be presenting their four-date stately home tour and look forward to what will be a mad summer with these guys.

“All four venues are beautiful properties and to close the tour in the majestic surroundings of Alnwick Castle will be incredible.”

Madness tour dates

July 6: Englefield House, Reading

Jess Glynne performed at Alnwick Castle last summer.

July 7: Euston Park, Thetford

July 13: Ragley Hall, Alcester

July 14: Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Tickets for Madness go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 26 via Ticket Master.