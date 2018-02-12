Disco legends make up hat-trick of summer concerts in Alnwick

Disco legend Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC are heading to Alnwick, the third major artist to be announced for a spectacular summer of music.

Famous for hits including Everybody Dance and Le Freak, they will be playing a night of disco, hip hop and rock on Wednesday, July 11.

Madness

The announcement from Cuffe and Taylor comes just a couple of weeks after the promoters announced British pop icons Madness will perform at Alnwick Castle on July 14. World-renowned classical crossover group Il Divo are also performing there as part of their UK tour on July 15.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Nile Rodgers and Chic are the epitome of cool dance music. These are global superstars who are both adored by their fans and hailed as innovators by their peers.

“We are delighted to be working with them this summer and look forward to bringing the very best of disco to Alnwick.

“This beautiful castle provides a spectacular backdrop fitting to present what will be a stunning show.”

Il Divo

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday from www.ticketmaster.co.uk but disco lovers can access an exclusive pre-sale 24 hours earlier by signing up at http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00543DA6167327?did=uklncuf2ps

Both the Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Il Divo concerts will be fully seated.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have enjoyed global success for more than 40 years.

Sonic innovator and Grammy Award winner Nile Rodgers transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2017) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2016).

Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Madonna and Diana Ross have sold over 300million albums and 50million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicci and Sigala reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

They will headline four UK seaside and stately home dates including a trip to Alnwick.

The remaining dates are: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Sunday, June 24; Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire, Thursday, July 19; Lytham Festival, Lancashire, Saturday, July 21.