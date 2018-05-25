Superstar Michael Ball joins Alnwick’s summer of music

Global superstar Michael Ball is the latest big name to join a sensational summer of music in Northumberland.

He will join Il Divo, the world’s most successful classical crossover act, as special guest at the last of four concerts in the shadow of Alnwick Castle in July.

Sir Tom Jones

The star of stage, film and TV will appear at six of Il Divo’s Castles and Country tour shows, including Alnwick on Sunday, July 15.

He said: “I’m delighted to be performing at these incredible venues with Il Divo.

“The audience are in for a real treat and I’m looking forward to sharing these special moments with the fans. See you this summer!”

Peter Taylor, director of concert promotions at promoter Cuffe & Taylor, said: “We are delighted to bring two of the most successful acts in their field together on stage to perform on these stunning concerts.

Madness

“It really is going to be a special tour and we can’t wait to see the audience reactions.”

Michael Ball is described as Britain’s leading musical star. He made his West End debut in 1985 playing Marius in the original London production of Les Misérables, and went on to star in 1987 as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera.

In 1989, he reached number two in the UK singles chart with Love Changes Everything, a song taken from the musical Aspects of Love, where he played Alex. He played the role in London and on Broadway.

In 1995, he reprised the role of Marius in Les Misérables: The Dream Cast in Concert. His other West End roles include Giorgio in Passion (1997) and Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2002).

Nile Rodgers

He has twice won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He won in 2008 for his role as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, and then in 2013 for the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

A multi-million-selling singer, his solo albums have all gone gold within weeks of their release.

Alnwick’s summer of music kicks off on Wednesday, July 11, with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, with disco divas Sister Sledge. On Friday, July 13, music legend Sir Tom Jones makes his return; ska icons Madness will have the crowds on their feet on Saturday, July 14, with Il Divo and Michael Ball wrapping things up the following evening.

Tickets for all shows are on sale at www.ticketmaster.co.uk