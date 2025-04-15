Refurbished five-bedroom guest house The Railway Hotel in Haydon Bridge for sale at £350k
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Five-bedroom guest house The Railway Hotel in Northumberland has hit the market.
The Railway Hotel currently operating as a bed and breakfast, and bar, can found at the heart of Haydon Bridge village between the North Pennines and Northumberland National Park.
The two-storey property, featuring five en suite letting rooms, a kitchen and utility room is for sale on Rightmove for £350,000, marketed by Sidney Phillips.
The property is an end of terrace Victorian house dating back to the mid 19th century, but was fully refurbished in 2015.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.