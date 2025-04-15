Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five-bedroom guest house The Railway Hotel in Northumberland has hit the market.

The Railway Hotel currently operating as a bed and breakfast, and bar, can found at the heart of Haydon Bridge village between the North Pennines and Northumberland National Park.

The two-storey property, featuring five en suite letting rooms, a kitchen and utility room is for sale on Rightmove for £350,000, marketed by Sidney Phillips.

The property is an end of terrace Victorian house dating back to the mid 19th century, but was fully refurbished in 2015.