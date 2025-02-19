Status Quo and 10cc joined forces to entertain Alnwick on Saturday, August 20, 2011.
1. Ready to rock!
Kenny Bryan, Bill Cribbs, Helen Lockyer, Malcolm Marshall and Simon Miller, staying at South Meadows caravan site at Belford, were all set for the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Big crowd
Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Relaxing ...
... and eating picnics ahead of the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Jen's Birthday Bash
Partytime at the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in August 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman