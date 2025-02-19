Getting in the mood for the Status Quo and 10cc concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in 2011.Getting in the mood for the Status Quo and 10cc concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in 2011.
Getting in the mood for the Status Quo and 10cc concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in 2011.

46 fond memories of Status Quo and 10cc playing at Alnwick in 2011

By Amanda Bourn
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
It was one of the best concerts in the Alnwick Pastures series – and featured two huge bands.

Status Quo and 10cc joined forces to entertain Alnwick on Saturday, August 20, 2011.

Kenny Bryan, Bill Cribbs, Helen Lockyer, Malcolm Marshall and Simon Miller, staying at South Meadows caravan site at Belford, were all set for the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011.

1. Ready to rock!

Kenny Bryan, Bill Cribbs, Helen Lockyer, Malcolm Marshall and Simon Miller, staying at South Meadows caravan site at Belford, were all set for the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman

Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011.

2. Big crowd

Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman

... and eating picnics ahead of the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in 2011.

3. Relaxing ...

... and eating picnics ahead of the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman

Partytime at the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in August 2011.

4. Jen's Birthday Bash

Partytime at the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, in August 2011. Photo: Jane Coltman

