Come along and discover STEM at The Fuse.

Calling all science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) enthusiasts!

Children aged 9 to 14 can have a brilliant day at The Fuse Media Centre in Prudhoe this coming half-term week, finding out more about these fascinating subjects.

A full day event on Thursday, May 30 will include three workshops run by industry experts in all things digital and STEM.

Working in small teams, children will use their skills to explore different elements of STEM. Parents/guardians are encouraged to get involved too!

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate services at Northumberland County Council said: “Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) are high on the agenda for all educational establishments and workplaces.

“As a council we wish to promote them by engaging with local schools, children and businesses to increase the opportunities available in our county and showcase the exciting and varied career opportunities that the STEM subjects can open up for our young people.

“This is one of a number of STEM events we are running and we’d like as many young people as possible to get involved.”

The event will run from 9.45am until 3pm. Places are £7 per child, plus VAT and booking fee. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian and each adult should book a ticket, although adult tickets are free. Lunch is provided.

Book your tickets on Eventbrite here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-discovery-day-tickets-60860219555

The deadline for booking tickets is midday on Thursday, May 23.

If you have any queries about the event you can email Nathan.Fuller@northumberland.gov.uk

Information on future events can be found at www.inorthumberland.org.uk/digital-inclusion