The charity, which provides a vital life-saving, emergency search and rescue service across the county, relies entirely on donations to continue carrying out their work.

As a way to increase donations, the charity launched a supporter club where members pay £30 a year to help the charity continue.

To thank supporters, the volunteers are hosting a garden party, for the second year running, at Chillingham Castle on June 24.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team plan to say thanks to supporters with a garden party at Chillingham Castle.

In the pipeline is a selection of food and drink and family fun activities to demonstrate what volunteers do when on call.

Ninette Edwards, volunteer, said: “Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team needs to raise £40,000 a year to meet its running costs to remain operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"As a charity, it relies on donations, grants and fundraising events to meet this target. Last year we launched a supporter club where people can make an annual donation of £30 to the team to help us.

“As a thank you for the support they give us, they are invited to a garden party at Chillingham Castle.

"Last year, this event was fabulous, with live music, afternoon tea and Prosecco on the lawn, and demonstrations from the team of many aspects of the work they do including rescue dogs, drones, technical rescue, search techniques (including a teddy bear search!), medical skills and the team 4x4 rescue vehicles.

“Our president Sir Humphry Wakefield has generously invited us back to Chillingham, and we look forward to building on the success of last year.

"Whether you enjoy the outdoors, you or one of your friends or family have been helped by the team, or you would like to support this vital life-saving service with all the work it does from searching for vulnerable missing people; assisting our emergency services with wild fires, flooding, storms or snow; rescuing injured people in locations inaccessible to ambulances in lowland areas; or search and rescue in hill areas – please consider becoming a supporter and joining us in June.”

To become a supporter, visit: https://nnpmrt.org/supporters/.