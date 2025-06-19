Watch as tour guide Barbara Hall shows us around some of The Poison Garden’s morbid highlights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poison Garden, within The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland, is unique in being 'the deadliest garden in the world'.

The garden, which contains more than 100 plants that are deadly to humans, opened in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a special licence from the Home Office to grow Class A, Class B, and Class C drugs. The licence is granted under two conditions - that the plants are kept in cages and that tours are guided.

The Poison Garden - tour guide Barbara Hall at the gates within The Alnwick Garden. | National World

The garden has a Yew tree, which is the most poisonous tree in the UK.

Barbara says 25 grams of a Yew tree’s little spiny needles would be enough to kill an adult.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.