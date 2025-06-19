Northumberland: Inside ‘deadliest garden in the world' where 25g of tree’s spiny needles is enough to kill
The Poison Garden, within The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland, is unique in being 'the deadliest garden in the world'.
It has a special licence from the Home Office to grow Class A, Class B, and Class C drugs. The licence is granted under two conditions - that the plants are kept in cages and that tours are guided.
The garden has a Yew tree, which is the most poisonous tree in the UK.
Barbara says 25 grams of a Yew tree’s little spiny needles would be enough to kill an adult.
Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.