Northumberland: Inside ‘deadliest garden in the world' where 25g of tree’s spiny needles is enough to kill

By Jessica Martin
Published 19th Jun 2025, 18:39 BST
Watch as tour guide Barbara Hall shows us around some of The Poison Garden’s morbid highlights.

The Poison Garden, within The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland, is unique in being 'the deadliest garden in the world'.

The garden, which contains more than 100 plants that are deadly to humans, opened in 2005.

It has a special licence from the Home Office to grow Class A, Class B, and Class C drugs. The licence is granted under two conditions - that the plants are kept in cages and that tours are guided.

The Poison Garden - tour guide Barbara Hall at the gates within The Alnwick Garden.placeholder image
The Poison Garden - tour guide Barbara Hall at the gates within The Alnwick Garden. | National World

The garden has a Yew tree, which is the most poisonous tree in the UK.

Barbara says 25 grams of a Yew tree’s little spiny needles would be enough to kill an adult.

