Be wildlife savvy in the garden this summer

With hot weather forecast for the region and gardeners reaching for their lawn mowers, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is urging everybody to check their green spaces before they begin mowing, strimming, lopping, and raking.

Every year thousands of hedgehogs are seriously injured or killed by garden strimmers and lawn mowers.

During summer months, hedgehogs may nest in long grass during the day and, while other species will move away if disturbed, hedgehogs roll up into a defensive ball. Although their spines are thick, they are no match for garden equipment which can cause lacerations, loss of limbs or even death.

But it’s not just hedgehogs that gardeners need to look out for in long grass - baby birds taking their first steps out of the nest, together with baby hares, frogs, toads, and reptiles can also be injured by garden machinery.

Young starling venturing into the garden.

Before strimming long grass, it’s advisable to sweep through it with a stick or gloved hand to ensure the area is clear and don’t forget to check hedges for birds’ nests before reaching for the hedge trimmer. It’s illegal to disturb a bird’s nest under the terms of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Compost heaps are like the equivalent of a five-star hotel to hedgehogs, frogs, and toads, so care needs to be taken when they are turned over to prevent them being speared accidentally.

Many gardeners growing vegetables cover their plants with netting to deter birds from feeding on them, but this, in turn creates its own hazard with animals including birds, foxes, rabbits and domestic cats becoming entangled and injuring themselves as they struggle to escape.

Even uncovered water butts, which people have installed for garden watering, can be a hazard for mice if they fall in, and stag beetles can similarly drown. A secure-fitting lid prevents casualties.

Watch out for young hedgehogs in the garden

Garden ponds can also be an attractive water source for thirsty wildlife, so make sure a pond has a ramp or sloping edge so that any wildlife that falls in can get out again.

Jennifer Care, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Estates Officer says: “Overgrown hedges are often nesting sites for birds. If you need to trim them, please do check carefully first to make sure there are no nests.

“Similarly, taking two minutes to check for wildlife before strimming, mowing, raking, or cutting can save an animal’s life or prevent its home from being destroyed. You never know what might be hiding away in the undergrowth.”