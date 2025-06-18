The Alnwick Garden has donated two Tai Haku cherry blossom trees in support of a new art installation.

One has been planted in Newcastle Civic Centre gardens, with the other outside of The Baltic, which will form part of an installation there from Finnish artist Henna Asikainen with Syrian writer and architect Roua Horanieh.

Exploring the idea of nature as our first home, Henna and Roua are incorporating fallen Tai Haku cherry blossom petals from The Alnwick Garden as a central element in the exhibition.

Henna said: “Because the Tai Haku cherry blossom trees are originally from Japan, they symbolise migration and new beginnings, embodying the deep connection between nature and humanity.

The Alnwick Garden head gardener Mikey Leach with the donated Tai Haku trees.

“We are humbled that The Alnwick Garden has donated two of these beautiful trees, which will remain in the centre of Newcastle as a reminder of the importance of acceptance and adaptation.”

The installation, To Own Both Nothing and the Whole World, coincides with Refugee Week.

The Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, said: "I am honoured to support such a meaningful project.

“It is wonderful to see the beauty of the Tai Haku cherry trees, and all they represent, shared with the wider community in Newcastle, and we support the efforts of Moomin and Counterpoints Arts, who are inviting local volunteers to help look after the trees during the warmer months.”

To Own Both Nothing and the Whole World is co-commissioned and co-produced by Counterpoints Arts and Baltic, made possible by the support of Moomin Characters Ltd. It is part of celebrations marking 80 years since the publication of the first Moomin story by Tove Jansson, which had a focus on displacement.