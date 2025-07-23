KPop Demon Hunters has ‘made history’ at Netflix after breaking an incredible record 😍

KPop Demon Hunters ‘makes history’ by breaking an incredible Netflix record.

The film released in June but has gone from strength to strength.

It continues to top Netflix’s film chart in the UK and around the globe.

KPop Demon Hunters has been one of the surprise hits of the summer. The Netflix original has gone from strength to strength since it first released last month.

Set in the world of K-pop, the animated movie has proved to have the real staying power of a true pop sensation. From its soundtrack charting on the Billboard 200 to breaking one of Netflix’s very own records for films.

But how has the film made ‘history’ on the streaming service? Here’s all you need to know:

KPop Demon Hunters breaks Netflix record

KPop Demon Hunters has broken an incredible Netflix record | Netflix/ Twitter

The animated movie was released on streaming more than a month ago - initially arriving on June 20 - but it has just gone from strength to strength. If you have kids you may have heard them bopping along to songs from the movie like ‘Soda Pop’ or ‘Golden’ in the last few weeks.

In a post on social media, Netflix revealed: “KPop Demon Hunters just made Netflix history! It’s the first Netflix film ever to reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week of release.”

KPop Demon Hunters is currently top of the film chart on the streaming service in the UK. It is ahead of more recent releases like Trainwreck P.I. Moms and classics’ like Flushed Away.

It is Netflix’s latest original animation success - from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio winning the Academy Award to Nimona being nominated the following year. KPop Demon Hunters is also likely to be in the conversation when award seasons roll around again.

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

You might have seen the film climbing up the film chart on Netflix in recent weeks and wondered what the big deal is. The animation style is inspired by the likes of the Spider-Verse films and the movie is drawing from co-director Maggie Kang’s own Korean heritage.

The synopsis on Netflix reads: “A K-pop girl group with secret superpowers turns up the volume to take down a devilishly dreamy demon boy band that shows up to steal all their fans.”

How to listen to the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack?

Being set in the K-pop world it wouldn’t make much sense for the movie not to have a bopping soundtrack. It features plenty of supremely catchy tracks - including the aforementioned ‘Soda Pop’ and ‘Golden’.

The soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify already and includes 12 tracks. It features performances from real world K-pop groups like Twice.

Do you (or your kids) have a favourite song from KPop Demon Hunters? Let me know by email: [email protected].

