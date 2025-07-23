Netflix release time for latest episode of Dan Da Dan has been confirmed 😍

Dan Da Dan’s second season continues this week.

The fourth episode of the series is set to be released.

But what time will it be out and when can you watch?

Dan Da Dan will continue the story of Okarun and Momo this week. The blockbuster hit anime series is set to wow fans with another episode very soon.

Eager viewers who managed to see Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye in cinemas earlier in the summer, will finally get to experience the next chapter in the story. The movie combined the first three episodes of season two into one cinematic experience - the same as happened with series one.

Dan Da Dan is being released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll around the world. But when exactly can you expect the next episode?

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 4 out?

Dan Da Dan season 2 is starting on July 3 | Netflix

The latest chapter in the adventure of Okarun and Momo is set to arrive on Thursday (July 24) once again. Dan Da Dan’s second series is being released weekly with 12 episodes expected.

The blockbuster anime is dropping episodes on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the exact same time - which was also the case for the first season in 2024. Viewers will want to make sure they are aware of when the episodes will actually arrive, so they can be ready to tune in.

Dan Da Dan season two episode fou is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

