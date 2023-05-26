News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington pub owner Kathie Turnbull cannot wait to celebrate her “passion” for dance music at the inaugural running of The Shoe Shaker Fest, which she is organising this summer in the town.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The festival, taking place near Northumberlandia on Saturday, August 5, will celebrate 1990s dance music, and already has a line-up of Andy Whitby, Sash, QFX, Dream Frequency, Ultrasonic, Kelly Lorena, and more confirmed.

The event is expected to draw in thousands of people, in what Kathie hopes will be a big opportunity to boost the Cramlington economy.

It is hoped people from as far afield as continental Europe might travel to the event.

Cramlington pub owner Kathie Turnbull, who is organising the festival..
    Kathie said: “I grew up with this music, and it holds a special place in my heart.

    “While I understand that it may not be to everyone's taste, it's my passion.”

    Kathie plans to make the festival an annual event and is already thinking of how to make it bigger and better in 2024.

    She said: “If this event is successful, we plan to diversify our future festivals, incorporating music from different decades and genres to cater to a wider audience, including families.”

    The licence for the music festival was granted by Northumberland County Council at a hearing earlier this month, following negotiations over the event finishing time.

    Kathie has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. After beginning her career in the wedding and events sector, she is now the owner of The Three Horseshoes Pub.

    Tickets for Shoe Shaker Fest are now available for £40 at shoeshakerfest.co.uk

