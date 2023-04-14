News you can trust since 1854
Hearing to decide on licence for The Shoe Shaker Fest dance music festival in Cramlington postponed

A hearing to decide whether or not to grant a licence for a Cramlington music festival this summer has been postponed to allow more time for conditions to be negotiated.

By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read

Councillors were due to decide on the application, asking for consent to host live music and sell alcohol, at a meeting today (Friday, April 14), but the meeting was postponed late on Thursday.

Dance music event The Shoe Shaker Fest is hoping to go ahead on Saturday, August 5 on land off Fisher Lane, next to Northumberlandia.

A lineup for the festival has been announced and tickets are on sale.

The festival has applied for a licence to operate on Saturday, August 5.
A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “The parties agreed yesterday afternoon that the Licensing Subcommittee hearing be adjourned as they are near to reaching agreements to added conditions, and further time will assist the parties to resolve the issues.

“Should the parties be unable to reach an agreement, the hearing will be re-listed for the next available date.”

