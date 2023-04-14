Councillors were due to decide on the application, asking for consent to host live music and sell alcohol, at a meeting today (Friday, April 14), but the meeting was postponed late on Thursday.

Dance music event The Shoe Shaker Fest is hoping to go ahead on Saturday, August 5 on land off Fisher Lane, next to Northumberlandia.

A lineup for the festival has been announced and tickets are on sale.

The festival has applied for a licence to operate on Saturday, August 5.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “The parties agreed yesterday afternoon that the Licensing Subcommittee hearing be adjourned as they are near to reaching agreements to added conditions, and further time will assist the parties to resolve the issues.

“Should the parties be unable to reach an agreement, the hearing will be re-listed for the next available date.”

