The inaugural Shoe Shaker festival will take place on August 5 after it was granted a licence by Northumberland County Council.

As well as two stages with packed line-ups, the over-18s event will also feature entertainment in the form of show rides and activities such as fire eaters, as well as food and drink stalls.

Founder and organiser Kathie Turnbull is well-known in the North East as the owner of the award-winning Three Horseshoes bar and restaurant in Blyth.

The festival will take place close to Northumberlandia.

The festival’s website explains that Mrs Turnbull is part of a “local family-run business” with more than 20 years of experience in the wedding and events industry, before moving onto the Three Horseshoes. It was there that the idea for the festival was born.

Tickets can be purchased online for £40, with headliners including Andy Whitby and DJ Sash. The festival, held in a field off Fisher Lane in the shadow of Northumberlandia, is for over-18s only.

The council’s environmental health team had objected to Shoe Shaker’s licence request, but representatives for the applicant argued that the plans for the event abided by regulations for noise management.

Sarah Smith, a licensing lawyer from Sintons law firm, said: “Tickets have been bought both locally and nationally. There is clearly an excitement about the event. We know as a society that music events like this can cause disturbance, but also give pleasure to thousands of people so there has to be a balance.

“We have a very experienced operator. We believe the event can be managed within Pop Code Guidance.

“It is very important to Kathie that the first ever Shoe Shaker Festival event runs without incident. She will be under the microscope.

“This is a one-day event on a Saturday in the school holidays.”

Mrs Smith was also critical of the council’s environmental health team, who did not attend the hearing despite their objection and had asked for a further delay. The lawyer said she would usually have accepted deferring the meeting, but was unable to do so due to the proximity of the event taking place.

She added: “The applicant has invested over £80,000 to bring the event to the area. Because of the delays with the licence, it will probably have to run at a bit of a loss – but it is something to build on for the future.

“They have had our noise management report since the end of April, but waited until the eleventh hour. It is almost trying to stop the event by the back door.

“We have already been delayed which will have an impact on ticket sales. We have not been able to advertise until we know it is going ahead. Any further delays and there would be no point doing it.”

And the team also refused to back down over their intended closing time of 11pm, with environmental health advocating a 9pm finish.