Morpeth take point in hockey league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth’s first team slipped down to third in the YNE Women’s Premiership hockey league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green and gold were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Stokesley at Longhirst Hall.

That gave Durham University the chance to go top after their 2-1 success against Newcastle.

Long-time leaders Sheffield crashed to a second successive defeat as Leeds beat them 3-1 at Abbeydale.

Morpeth make the long journey to tenth-placed Leeds Adel on Saturday.