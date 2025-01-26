Morpeth take point in hockey league
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Morpeth’s first team slipped down to third in the YNE Women’s Premiership hockey league.
The green and gold were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Stokesley at Longhirst Hall.
That gave Durham University the chance to go top after their 2-1 success against Newcastle.
Long-time leaders Sheffield crashed to a second successive defeat as Leeds beat them 3-1 at Abbeydale.
Morpeth make the long journey to tenth-placed Leeds Adel on Saturday.