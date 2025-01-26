Morpeth take point in hockey league

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morpeth’s first team slipped down to third in the YNE Women’s Premiership hockey league.

The green and gold were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Stokesley at Longhirst Hall.

That gave Durham University the chance to go top after their 2-1 success against Newcastle.

Long-time leaders Sheffield crashed to a second successive defeat as Leeds beat them 3-1 at Abbeydale.

Morpeth make the long journey to tenth-placed Leeds Adel on Saturday.

Related topics:MorpethLeedsNewcastleSheffield
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice