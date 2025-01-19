Morpeth hockey secure three points in Yorkshire

Morpeth continued their winning ways

Emma Scott hit the only goal in Morpeth ladies firsts big hockey win at Leeds.

Scott broke the deadlock after 30 minutes and the 1-0 victory saw Morpeth slip into third place on goal difference, however, as Durham University thumped Ben Rhydding 4-1.

Leaders Sheffield’s fixture at Newcastle was postponed but they remain in pole position by a point.

Morpeth host fifth-placed Stokesley at Longhirst Hall this weekend looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the YNE Premier Division.

The green and gold men’s firsts went down to a heavy 8-0 defeat by Carlisle in Cumbria and are ninth in the table with 10 points from 11 games.

They visit Durham City this weekend.