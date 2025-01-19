Morpeth hockey secure three points in Yorkshire
Scott broke the deadlock after 30 minutes and the 1-0 victory saw Morpeth slip into third place on goal difference, however, as Durham University thumped Ben Rhydding 4-1.
Leaders Sheffield’s fixture at Newcastle was postponed but they remain in pole position by a point.
Morpeth host fifth-placed Stokesley at Longhirst Hall this weekend looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the YNE Premier Division.
The green and gold men’s firsts went down to a heavy 8-0 defeat by Carlisle in Cumbria and are ninth in the table with 10 points from 11 games.
They visit Durham City this weekend.