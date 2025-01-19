Morpeth hockey secure three points in Yorkshire

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 19th Jan 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:24 BST
Emma Scott hit the only goal in Morpeth ladies firsts big hockey win at Leeds.

Scott broke the deadlock after 30 minutes and the 1-0 victory saw Morpeth slip into third place on goal difference, however, as Durham University thumped Ben Rhydding 4-1.

Leaders Sheffield’s fixture at Newcastle was postponed but they remain in pole position by a point.

Morpeth host fifth-placed Stokesley at Longhirst Hall this weekend looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the YNE Premier Division.

The green and gold men’s firsts went down to a heavy 8-0 defeat by Carlisle in Cumbria and are ninth in the table with 10 points from 11 games.

They visit Durham City this weekend.

