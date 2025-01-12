Morpeth hockey hit by big freeze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth hockey club’s games were hit by the cold weather.

The ladies firsts fixture against Ben Rhydding at Longhirst couldn’t beat the frost and they will look to go again on Saturday when they travel to Leeds.

The Yorkshire side are two points and two places behind Morpeth in fourth spot in the YNE Premier Division.

Sheffield top the table with 29 points, for clear of second-placed Morpeth, but they’ve played a game more.

No games were played on Saturday

Durham University are level on points with Morpeth, but trail on goal difference as it all hots up at the top of the table.

The men’s first team were without a fixture last weekend but are scheduled to travel to face Carlisle in YNE Division One on Saturday.