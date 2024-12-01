Morpeth Ladies suffer only second defeat

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:12 BST

Morpeth ladies hockey first team went down to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Durham University.

Despite having Ami Lowes and Nicola McLean on the scoresheet, the green and gold suffered only their second defeat of the season in the YNE Premier Division.

They remain in second spot, four points behind Sheffield, who are still unbeaten, while the Durham students moved level on points with the win, giving the two sides identical records of 7 wins, a draw and two defeats from their opening ten fixtures.

Morpeth will look to bounce back when they host tenth-placed Newcastle this Saturday.

Morpeth were beaten at Durham UniversityMorpeth were beaten at Durham University
The men’s first team celebrated a 3-1 success at Sunderland in YNE NE Men’s Division One.

Their goals were scored by Adam Craggs, who got two, and Cameron Lauder.

They host Jesmond Parish Church this weekend.

