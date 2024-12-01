Morpeth Ladies suffer only second defeat
Despite having Ami Lowes and Nicola McLean on the scoresheet, the green and gold suffered only their second defeat of the season in the YNE Premier Division.
They remain in second spot, four points behind Sheffield, who are still unbeaten, while the Durham students moved level on points with the win, giving the two sides identical records of 7 wins, a draw and two defeats from their opening ten fixtures.
Morpeth will look to bounce back when they host tenth-placed Newcastle this Saturday.
The men’s first team celebrated a 3-1 success at Sunderland in YNE NE Men’s Division One.
Their goals were scored by Adam Craggs, who got two, and Cameron Lauder.
They host Jesmond Parish Church this weekend.