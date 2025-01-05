Morpeth hockey sides at home

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 13:20 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Second-placed Morpeth ladies hockey firsts will look to get their season going again when they host Ben Rhydding on Saturday.

Morpeth’s game in hand on leaders Sheffield against Halifax was postponed last weekend, when a victory would have taken them to within a point of the Steel City side.

Morpeth have won eight, drawn one and lost two so far this season in YNE Women’s Premier Division.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men’s firsts haven’t been hitting those heights in YNE Men’s Division One and are currently in ninth with two wins, four draws and four defeats ahead of their game against Hartlepool Caledonians & Billingham, who sit a place below them in the table.

Related topics:MorpethBillinghamHalifaxSheffield
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice