Morpeth hockey sides at home

Second-placed Morpeth ladies hockey firsts will look to get their season going again when they host Ben Rhydding on Saturday.

Morpeth’s game in hand on leaders Sheffield against Halifax was postponed last weekend, when a victory would have taken them to within a point of the Steel City side.

Morpeth have won eight, drawn one and lost two so far this season in YNE Women’s Premier Division.

The men’s firsts haven’t been hitting those heights in YNE Men’s Division One and are currently in ninth with two wins, four draws and four defeats ahead of their game against Hartlepool Caledonians & Billingham, who sit a place below them in the table.