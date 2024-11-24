Morpeth face Durham in top hockey clash

Morpeth Ladies' game fell foul of the weather
Morpeth Ladies hockey first team travel down for a big game Durham University this weekend.

They will be looking to school the Students after their fixture at home to Halifax in YNE was postponed due to the wintery weather swept in by Storm Bert.

The green and golds are three points ahead of third-placed Durham and trail the leaders Sheffield by just one point after a superb start to the season.

The 26 goals that they have rattled in in their opening 9 games is the most in the League, while they’ve only conceded 9.

The men’s first team are at Sunderland in Division One.

Their game at Durham University was postponed last Saturday, leaving them in ninth-spot with seven points.

