Knights bowled over by season success

An official at a local bowls club which was formed in 1914 has hailed their successes this season.

John Ainsley, a trustee at the New Delaval Knights bowling club in Blyth, said: “The club is going from strength to strength and, with the assistance of a Heart of Blyth community grant, has engaged with two Primary schools and the New Delaval Youth Forum. We have also started a Junior section which we hope will take off fully next season.”

“In what is our centenary year, our club has excelled at individual, club, county and National level.in both English Bowling Federation (EBF) and Bowls England (BE). In addition to the winners, we had a series of second places at County and National level,” continued John.

New Delaval Knights were the Bowls England Jubilee Cup and Clegg Division Three winners, while taking the honours in the English Bowling Federation’s Mixed League and Knock-out Cup.

New Delaval Knights have won numerous honours this season

They were the County winners in both the EBF and EWBF.

Naomi Scott was the Ladies Champion of Champions Singles winner and also took the trophies in the Marie Denny Mixed Rinks, the Ladies Three Wood Rinks, the Ladies Secretary’s Singles, and the Ladies Two Bowls Pairs in what has been a superb season for her personally.