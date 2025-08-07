Wearmouth ready to embrace senior role as Blyth Spartans aim for new signings

Blyth Spartans forward Arran Wearmouth (photo Emma Hancox) | Emma Hancox

Blyth Spartans will host Redcar Athletic in the opening game of the Northern Premier League East Division season on Saturday afternoon.

Arran Wearmouth is ready to embrace a new role as an experienced head in a youthful Blyth Spartans squad during the new Northern Premier League season.

Over a decade has passed since the versatile forward agreed to become the latest youthful addition to a Spartans squad that would become the catalyst for a positive period in the club’s history. At the age of just 21, the former Bishop Auckland man found himself playing alongside club legends such as Stephen Turnbull and Robbie Dale and was part of the side that reached the FA Cup third round during the 2013/14 season.

Almost nine years after his first spell in green and white came to an end, Wearmouth is now back at the club after being persuaded to return to Croft Park by new manager Colin Myers and he will play a different role as Spartans look to arrest a slide down the non-league pyramid.

Former Consett manager Myers has overseen a hectic summer of activity ahead of the new season and has put together a squad largely made up of youngsters, with the likes of Wearmouth, midfielder Matty Slocombe and Dean Briggs expected to play a role in helping them settle into life in the fourth tier of the non-league game.

Further experienced additions are being worked on and Spartans are believed to be close to adding two new faces to their squad ahead of Saturday’s opening game of the season as they host reigning Northern League champions Redcar Athletic. For Wearmouth, an expected return to the club means being thrust into the role of playing an experienced head and that is one he is ready to relish during the new season.

He told The Gazette: “It’s a new group, a new management team and it’s about getting the fans back on board and pushing on again. They’ve had a bad few years and it’s about stabilising and moving in the right direction from this point onwards. It’s different to last time, I’m the most senior member of the squad and it’s something I enjoy now. When I was here during the first spell I had people like Stephen Turnbull and Robbie Dale to look up to and I probably wouldn’t have played as long as I have if I didn’t have people like that to look up to. It’s something I enjoy, we have a very young group with four or five older lads and we will all help out and do what we can.”

Opportunity

Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

The new division will bring new challenges for Spartans as they prepare to face eight other North East clubs and familiar opposition such as Matlock Town and Bradford Park Avenue during the next nine months. After two consecutive relegations, the mood has been understandably low after one of the most chastening periods in the club’s long and proud history. However, Wearmouth has challenged his team-mates to do everything they can to give Spartans supporters something to shout about and get the club moving in the right direction.

He said: “It’s as much on us as players to get the fans back in and to give them something to shout about. If we can put performances in and the fans see that we are doing everything we can, I am sure the numbers will go back up. We know how many have been in, it’s such a great place to play when it’s bouncing and I saw that during my first time here. I am so lucky to be back here, when the opportunity came up I had to take it. I know how it can be when it’s going well, I know it hasn’t been in the last few years - but we never know what could happen if we work hard, start picking up some results and start getting everyone pulling in the same direction. It’s not a nice place to go as an opposition player when the supporters are being given something to shout about and we have to make sure we can make it that way again.”

