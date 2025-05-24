Colin Myers calls for trust as Blyth Spartans prepare for hectic summer

Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers is hoping to add to his squad over the coming days as he prepares for his first season in charge at Croft Park.

Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers is determined to earn the trust of supporters as he heads into a busy summer at Croft Park.

Myers was confirmed as permanent successor to former Spartans boss Michael Connor last month and has already spoken of his desire to help stabilise the club after they suffered consecutive relegations for the first time in their history. After competing alongside the likes of South Shields and Scunthorpe United in the National League North just two years ago, Spartans are currently preparing for life in the Northern Premier League East Division and that gives an indicator of the size of the task facing the new man in charge.

There was some positive news from Croft Park earlier this week when the Spartans board delivered an update on their financial situation and confirmed the club’s future had been secured and revealed they are now ‘with the exception of interest-free and indefinite directors' loans - totally debt-free’.

There is, by Myers own admission, still ‘a big job’ lying ahead throughout the summer and the Spartans boss has stressed he had his ‘eyes open’ when he accepted the job so has no fears about what he faces over the coming weeks and months.

He told The Gazette: “I understand the concerns from supporters and I ask them to just trust me to do the job. It’s a difficult job but I have built teams from nothing in the past and I have a track record of doing that.

“I’ve said it before but we have to reunite this football club and there is a divide. To be successful, everyone has to be together and I get why there is negativity. I just urge them to get on board and get behind us because we can turn this club around.

He continued: “There is loads to do and I went into it with my eyes open. I know what a big job it is. The club has spiralled out of control in recent years and the only way to stop that is by cleaning the decks and start all over again. It will be extremely difficult because you tend to go into a season hoping to add three or four players to your squad - but we are trying to a build a new team and that’s a challenge in itself.

“We are talking to players and have been for the last three weeks. We are well on with some of the negotiations and fingers crossed because things are looking positive. You have to get them across the line, players are getting snapped up, we don’t have the best budget but we are hoping we can get something sorted this week. We have some that have committed but there should be movement next week.”

Transfer priorities identified

JJ Hooper has left Blyth Spartans (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

The departure of the likes of former club captain Nicky Deverdics, defender Paddy Almond and striker JJ Hooper means Myers requires an injection of experience as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited. With his transfer business set to start over the next week, the former Consett boss has admitted strengthening the spine of his side will be his priority as he prepares to return to the dugout at Croft Park.

He explained: “We need that core of experience and that’s generally down the middle of the pitch - so your goalkeeper, centre-back, centre midfielder and a striker. That’s your backbone and that’s where the experience has to come in. That is what will cost the money and I am totally focused on those positions. That’s where the priority has to lie.”

Spartans confirm two pre-season fixtures

Action from the New Year's Day clash between Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans. Picture: George Davidson

Spartans confirmed the first details of their pre-season campaign on Friday as Myers’ side will host National League North club Darlington on Saturday, July 12 before making the short trip to Northern Premier League neighbours Morpeth Town just three days later.

The Spartans boss has revealed several other friendly fixtures are in the pipeline as he explained why his players will have to be prepared for an earlier-than-expected start to their preparations for his first season in charge at Croft Park.

He said: “I made a conscious decision to come back early in June because normally you’d add three or four player to your squad but we need ten or twelve. Because of that, I’ve extended pre-season by a couple of weeks because everyone is going to be new, everyone has to get used to each other and we need them to gel.

“That’s one of the difficult things to do because we have a short space of time over the summer - but we are up for it and the lads coming in are good, honest lads who will run through brick walls for the football club so I am confident we can do something. We have five games in the bag, we have a couple of enquiries and we are trying to sort those dates so we should have seven or eight friendlies lined up ahead of the season.”