Striker Wilson to leave Blyth Town after securing historic promotion

Blyth Town celebrate their Northern League Division One play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star

One of Blyth Town’s history-makers is to leave the club and looks set to return to the Ebac Northern League.

Blyth Town have confirmed Northern League Division One play-off final hero Dan Wilson has left the club.

The former North Shields and Dunston UTS striker moved to Gateway Park during the summer of 2023 and has played a leading role in the impressive progress made under former manager Michael Connor and his successor Gavin Fell. After helping Town to the Division Two title during his first season with the club, Wilson scored 19 goals in 37 league appearances to help guide Fell’s into the Division One play-offs. The experienced frontman scored an early goal in a 2-1 semi-final win at Shildon and grabbed a late equaliser from the penalty spot in their final clash with Newcastle Blue Star before netting the decisive spot-kick in a shoot-out moments later.

As his old club prepare for life in the Northern Premier League East Division, Wilson now looks set to return to the Northern League - and he will depart with the well wishes of Town manager Fell.

He told the club website: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dan for the last two years, he has been a pleasure to work with both on and off the pitch. When we signed Dan we knew he was going to provide goals and he didn’t let us down in that department, scoring some wonderful goals, also some very important ones more notably in the recent play-off semi-final game against Shildon and the final against Blue Star, with his last kick of the ball for Blyth Town being the winning penalty in front of 2,100 fans.

“Off the pitch he has been brilliant, it’s fair to say his experience in the dressing room, his maturity and the running of the meanest fine book has played a huge part in getting us to where we find ourselves today. Thank you Dan, we all wish you all the best for the future. Hopefully we see you lift the FA Vase, which will be the final piece of you’re footballing jigsaw.”

Wilson added: “After two years with Blyth Town, joining in Northern League Division Two and leaving with the club heading into step four, I’m proud to have played a part in two promotions and a Senior Cup final on the way. It’s been a fantastic journey with a top set of lads and some great memories, all topped off with the play off final - but i feel it is time to move on to a new challenge.”

