Ponteland United Women wrap up pre-season with a win against Berwick Rangers Women

Isla Maggs scored all Ponteland United's goals in the win against Berwick Rangers. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ponteland United Women kept their unbeaten pre-season going with their final fixture at home to Berwick Rangers.

The home side attacked relentlessly from the start, hitting the frame of the goal three times in the first 18 minutes and it was no surprise when Ponteland went ahead after 25 minutes, Isla Maggs guiding the ball past the advancing keeper from just inside the six yard box.

Maggs doubled the lead on 35 minutes when she placed a right-footed shot expertly into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal, beating the despairing dive of the visiting goalkeeper.

Ponteland were well worth the two nil lead at half time and were probably wondering how it wasn't more after a dominant first-half performance.

Berwick started the second half much more up-tempo and played some nice football, on the hour the ball broke to their centre forward in the centre of the field, she drove forward and went neatly around the home keeper to make it two one.

Berwick continued with their improved second-half performance and with around 10 minutes to go they equalised, a free kick near the touchline halfway in the Ponteland half somehow finding its way directly into the far top corner of the home goal, much to the surprise of everyone, including the scorer.

Almost immediately, Maggs was unlucky not to notch her hat-trick when a clever near post back heel went agonisingly past the far post.

The winning goal had a hint of inevitability about it.

With less than five minutes to go, a strong run down the Ponteland left wing saw the ball pulled back to the edge of the six-yard box where Maggs struck a lovely left foot shot into the roof of the net for her hat-trick, Ponteland back on top and there they remained until the final whistle.

With draws against Durham and Newcastle United, and a win over Middlesbrough this win was the final warning marker to the remainder of the NERWL Premier Division, Ponteland look a good side and will be among the front runners for silverware this season.

Ponteland launch their 2025 campaign at Ponteland Leisure Centre on Sunday, August 31, at 2pm against Spennymoor Ladies, all welcome.