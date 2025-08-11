Ponteland United Ladies test themselves against Newcastle United PGA in their latest pre-season match

Ponteland United Ladies drew 1-1 with Newcastle United PGA. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ponteland United Ladies continued their unbeaten pre-season run of friendlies on Sunday when they drew one all with Newcastle United PGA at Ponteland Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After drawing with Durham and coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough, visitors Newcastle, who arrived with a big squad of 25 players, were always going to prove another stern examination as the hosts continue preparations for the upcoming season in the NERFWL Premier Division.

On a hot, sunny day both sides spent the opening 20 minutes or so testing each other out, with attack and counter-attack and it was no surprise when one of the counter-attacks produced the opening goal, Newcastle's centre forward racing away from the home defence to round the keeper and slide the ball into the empty net, despite protests of offside from Ponteland players and supporters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the half was played at a furious pace with a couple of half chances at either end, but neither side was able to force the important next goal.

There was no let up in the pace of the game when the second half got underway, Ponteland maintaining a high press and Rachel Bell and Kylie Holmes not giving the Newcastle defence a moment's rest.

It was no surprise when, 20 minutes into the half, Holmes got a run down the left wing and executed a precision left-footed finish into the far corner of the visitors’ goal, leaving the keeper wrong footed.

It was no more than the home side deserved and they pushed hard for a winner in the remaining 25 minutes, but some good goalkeeping saw both Bell and Holmes thwarted by good saves.

Another good workout for both teams and a draw was an honourable result all round, one more friendly next week before Ponteland start their regular season on August 31 at home to Spennymoor Ladies.