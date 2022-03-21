Henderson hat-trick as Morpeth run Radcliffe ragged

Liam Henderson (left) who netted a hat-trick, and Jack Foalle, who scored the other two goals in Morpeth’s 5-1 win at Radcliffe on Saturday.

The highlight of the game was undoubtedly a hat-trick from Liam Henderson with a brace from Jack Foalle emphasising the gulf in class. Jack Baxter had levelled the game for the home side but saw their player-manager Bobby Grant sent off for a stray elbow on Jeff Henderson.

The Highwaymen came flying out of the blocks and opened the scoring on five minutes. A long ball over the top from Joe Walton caused confusion in the Radcliffe ranks between ‘keeper, Jack McIntyre and the defence allowed Liam Henderson to nip in and rifle home into an empty net.

The home side levelled things up on 13 minutes with a goal of real quality as Baxter danced his way through challenges before sliding the ball home via the far post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth responded well and Liam Henderson grabbed his second goal of the game with a stunning strike. He picked the ball up and smashed one from 30yds that flew over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net on 21 minutes.

Just a minute later and Radcliffe saw their task increase in difficulty as Bobby Grant received a straight red card for leading with an elbow as he challenged Jeff Henderson.

Morpeth began to turn the screw a little bit and Jack Foalle got in on the act with 29 minutes played. A long ball over the top from Walton once more, released Foalle and he took full advantage to advance before slipping the ball past McIntyre at the near post.

Henderson ensured he got the match ball inside the first half when he completed his hat trick on 37 minutes. Liam Noble flighted in a low ball from a corner and Henderson reacted first to flick the ball home via the underside of the crossbar.

Town made it five before the interval as Foalle grabbed his second of the game. Andrew Johnson slipped the ball through the legs of his marker before skating to the by-line and rolling it across the box for Foalle to finish off.

Morpeth continued to press after the break but failed to add to their tally.