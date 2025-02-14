Haslam calls for positivity as Blyth Spartans head to Gainsborough Trinity

Blyth Spartans head coach Nathan Haslam (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Blyth Spartans face a tough test when they visit Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Haslam has called for a positive attitude from Blyth Spartans are they prepare to visit in-form Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

A last-gasp equaliser from Leek Town’s Dylan Scott prevented Spartans from picking up only their fourth league win of the season last weekend after former Sunderland academy forward Harry Gardiner had put his side in front midway through the first-half. The defeat left Michael Connor’s men sat 16 points from escaping the Northern Premier League Premier Division drop zone and a second consecutive relegation appears increasingly unavoidable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth Spartans head coach Nathan Haslam (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Despite continuing to experience a season that has brought numerous challenges, first-team coach Haslam has called on Spartans to build on the positive elements of last weekend’s draw when they take on a Gainsborough side that have enjoyed a positive season after reaching the FA Cup second round and the fifth round of the FA Trophy.

He told The Gazette: “I think we have made forward steps in every game we have played since the turn of the year to be fair. The Ashton scoreline suggests otherwise but there were some elements of that performance that were encouraging and we did that last week too. We were unlucky with the late equaliser but we have to take the positives into the Gainsborough game. They’re in good form, they’ve had an amazing season with the two cup runs and they are off the back against a good result against Warrington Rylands. It’s a tough afternoon but the lads will work their socks off and give us everything.”

A lengthy statement from the Spartans board set out of the depth of the challenges they have continued to face since completing a takeover at Croft Park earlier in the season. The first quarterly report revealed Connor and Haslam’s playing budget had been cut to allow the club to move towards a more manageable financial state in the future. The report also confirmed a number of players have ‘ voluntarily agreed to accept a cut in their wages’ and Haslam has sensed the current squad are willing to continue working hard to help the club progress on and off the pitch.

He said: “When you go over that white line, you should really be forgetting about everything and be solely focused on a performance. The minimum requirement is that you work hard, the boys are doing that and I think it’s hard for me to judge from before, but from when I’ve been here, I’ve seen a team of lads working hard for each other and working hard for the club and the fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town youngster Alex Walpole will remain in goal and both captain Nicky Deverdics and striker JJ Hooper are both in contention to feature.

Your next non-league read: Ashington manager delighted after hard-fought win at Bishop Auckland eases relegation fears