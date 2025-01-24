Blyth Spartans coach desperate for win to show 'light at the end of the tunnel' in relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Head coach Nathan Haslam has described Blyth Spartans’ current plight as ‘a really tough situation’ as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Mickleover at Croft Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After suffering defeats against FC United of Manchester and Ashton United earlier this week, Spartans are now without a win in their last 17 games in all competitions and now sit 11 points adrift at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

Results elsewhere in recent weeks have also left the Croft Park 14 points from escaping the drop zone and a second successive relegation is now a very grim reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning just one of their 12 home games so far this season, it is difficult to use being on home soil as a reason for positivity - but despite conceding life is difficult at this point in time, Haslam has insisted the Spartans side that faces Mickleover will be given a license to play in a bid to find ‘that light at the end of the tunnel’.

Blyth Spartans head coach Nathan Haslam (photo Paul Scott)

He said: “We want them to have freedom to play and to play with smiles on their faces but nobody likes getting beat, logically and mentally. They’re a young group in general, they’re going through a tough spell - but we have given them license to do what they need to do and Saturday is an opportunity to do that against a side that are just above us in the table.”

He continued: “It’s a really tough situation at the moment and three points would give us that light at the end of the tunnel. The fans need to see it, the board need to see it and the players certainly need to see it. If it comes, you can get a bounce and try and do it again but it’s easier said than done because we’ve only had two or three wins all season.”

Despite suffering another difficult week, Haslam pointed to the performances of young midfielder Zach Simpson as ‘a shining ray of light’. The Spartans academy product enjoyed a promising run of games earlier in the season and is now back in the fray after impressing against FC United and Ashton over the last seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one positive to come out of the last two games is the performances of young Zach Simpson. The kid has been a shining ray of light, he plays with no fear, he’s been a breath of fresh air and these are the things we want the whole squad to show - but if you’re relying on a 17 or 18-year-old to be that shining light, you can see where the issues are. He should be learning from the boys who are playing but, yes he makes mistakes, but he just shrugs them off and keeps playing.”