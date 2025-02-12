Ryan Donaldson will take the headlines after his late goal proved to be the winner for Ashington against Bishop Auckland on Tuesday night.

However it was two brilliant saves in the dying minutes by ‘keeper Ryan Catterick – playing against his former club – which guaranteed the Colliers all three points on a cold and damp night at Heritage Park.

They were forced to do things the hard way too, after going behind in the first half but the win was no more than Nick Gray’s side deserved.

He said: “There are some happy faces in the dressing room – and I want to see happy faces more often! I’m delighted with the result. It was a great win and I thought we deserved it over the 90 minutes.

"It’s a good three points but it’ll be even better if we can get something from our game against Brighouse Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday. Our home form has got to be better.

"We’ve got 12 games left – six at home and six away – and if we get our home form right then we won’t have to come to away places where we are under the cosh at times.”

The Wansbeck side now sit seven points above the drop zone in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Bishops took the lead in the 19th minute. The space opened up on the right for Bartliff to surge through into the penalty area and although Catterick did extremely well to parry Bartliff’s fierce drive into the air, Martin headed home the rebound.

Ashington had shouts for a penalty when Josh Gilchrist went to ground from a Craig Spooner corner – before the Colliers got back on terms in the 27th minute with a well worked goal.

Ben Sampson won back possession inside the Bishops half and found Spooner on the right flank. He passed forward for the overlapping Ryan Wombwell and when the full back crossed to the near post, Gilchrist turned the ball into the net from six yards.

The first half had been played at a frenetic pace – and there was no let up after the interval.

Catterick pushed out a free kick from 35 yards by Bartliff then on the hour Johnson had a great chance after he skipped inside but fired off target.

Ashington had opportunities too. Scott Lowery flashed a header just wide of the near post from a corner, then Spooner was put through but clipped his effort over the bar.

Manager Nick Gray then introduced Donaldson and two minutes later, he put Ashington in front.

Sub Wilson Kneeshaw found Wombwell down the right and when the defender crossed, the ball ballooned up into the air. When it came down, Donaldson found the net with a left foot shot which crept just inside the post.

The action continued right up until the final whistle. Catterick saved from Bartliff then seconds from the end, the ‘keeper dived low to his left to deny John Howard.