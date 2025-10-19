Former Newcastle United and Blyth Spartans striker Lewis McNall (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

A former Newcastle United academy star has been forced to retire at the age of just 26.

Former Blyth Spartans and Newcastle United academy striker Lewis McNall has confirmed he has brought an early end to his playing career at the age of just 26.

McNall forged a reputation as a promising young forward during the early years of his career and featured alongside the likes of Matty Longstaff and current Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey during his time in the Magpies youth ranks.

The striker hit the headlines in January 2016 when he scored a late winner in a 4-3 FA Youth Cup win against a Sunderland side containing future first-team stars Elliott Embleton and Josh Maja before stepping up his development with a loan spell at National League side Gateshead. However, McNall’s cruel luck with injuries started with the first of two anterior cruciate ligament injuries with the latter coming after he was handed a new one-year deal by Newcastle to allow him to undergo rehabilitation and recovery under the watch of the Magpies medical staff.

McNall was released in the summer of 2018 and returned to the game just over two years later with Northern League club Whickham before stepping up to the National League North with a move to Blyth Spartans in the summer of 2021. The striker scored goals against the likes of Darlington, Chorley and Scarborough Athletic during his time at Croft Park before another battle with injury preceded his departure from the club in the summer of 2023.

McNall worked his way back to fitness once again and joined Northern Premier League East club Dunston UTS earlier this season - but after just two appearances, the striker has suffered another setback that has led him to make the difficult decision to bring down the curtain on his playing career.

The former Magpies academy striker told the Dunston website: “After having another setback with my knee in recent days, I know now is the right time to step away from playing. It’s been a huge part of my life for so long which makes it a very difficult decision, but I know my health should always be the priority and therefore I know it’s the right choice. I’d like to thank everyone involved at Dunston, the committee, staff, and players, who have shown me a lot of support in what has been a tough time. I wish everyone all the best for the future.”

Impression

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald (photo Eric Murphy) | Eric Murphy

Dunston manager Jon McDonald expressed his own disappointment over the news and revealed the former Magpies academy star has shown a ‘great attitude’ during his short time at the UTS Stadium.

He said: “After just a few months with us, Lewis has made the tough call to step away from football. After working very hard to get back, he's suffered another set back. It's such a shame because everyone could see the real talent that he's got, a proper player, with a great attitude and loads to offer. Even in the short time he's been with us, he's made a big impression around the place. We totally respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best for whatever comes next. Macca will be welcome at our club, anytime."