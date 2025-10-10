Myers demands improvement from Blyth Spartans ahead of Pontefract test

Action from Blyth Spartans 4-3 home defeat against Heaton Stannington (photo Joe Street) | Joe Street

Blyth Spartans visit Northern Premier League East Division rivals Pontefract Collieries on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Myers has demanded his Blyth Spartans players bounce back from their midweek horror show against Heaton Stannington by ‘proving a point’ in their visit to Pontefract Collieries on Saturday afternoon.

Spartans produced a dismal performance for the opening hour of their home clash with their North East rivals and found themselves four goals and a man down after experienced midfielder Matty Slocombe was shown a straight red card for dissent towards the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Blyth Spartans 4-3 home defeat against Heaton Stannington (photo Joe Street) | Joe Street

Myers’ did battle back into the game during the final half-hour as a penalty from Benji Shodeinde and a goal apiece from Joe Aungiers and Jack Vaulks set nerves jangling amongst a visiting side that had also been reduced to ten men when former Spartans defender Ben Milburn saw red after committing the same offence as Slocombe.

Despite some late pressure and Dan Maw crashing the crossbar with a stunning effort from the edge of the area, Spartans were unable to find an equaliser and now head into Saturday’s visit to Pontefract with only a marginally superior goal difference keeping them out of the Northern Premier League East Division relegation zone.

Myers delivered an honest assessment of where his side are at after their Croft Park defeat and stressed his players must work hard to find an improvement as soon as possible.

He told The Gazette: “A point would have papered over the cracks and we have some serious work to do now. I said there’d be bumps in the road but that was a massive gaping hole in the road during the first half and we can’t allow that again. The lads in my mind have a point to prove now. They put a terrible performance in and they have a point to prove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have shown resilience throughout the season but now they have to prove that. We have to go to Pontefract, we have to get points and we have to get a win. Based on that performance we deserve to be where we are at the moment and we have to improve and that process has to start on Saturday.”

Myers could hand a start to on-loan Hartlepool United youngster Joe Aungiers after he netted his first goal for the club in the midweek defeat.

Your next football read: We'll go into the next three games with confidence, says Colliers skipper Karl Ross