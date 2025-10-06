Blyth Spartans women hit seven against Rutherford Reserves to go top of the league

The squad celebrates the win against Rutherford Reserves. Picture: Shz Fotos

Blyth Spartans women travelled to Beggarswood Park on Sunday to take on Rutherford Reserves in a top versus second match in the NFL Women’s Division Two.

Spartans began brightly and immediately piled the pressure on their hosts, breaking the short-lived deadlock barely five minutes into the game when Abbie Humphreys continued to pester their defence, winning the ball and then rounding the keeper to slot home and give Spartans an early lead.

Attacking at a relentless pace, the shots on goal mounted up, but were met by the stubborn resilience of the home side’s goalkeeper, who pulled off save after save to prevent Spartans from running away with the game.

Though most of play was kept in the opposition half, Rutherford managed to break away on the counter and carry the ball forward into a dangerous position, registering a shot on goal from the tightest of angles and testing goalkeeper Louisa Paxton’s reflexes.

Around midway through the half, Spartans doubled their lead, with Destiny Ditchburn winning the ball and taking it out wide before crossing it into the box for Hayley Brown, who took a touch and finished confidently.

Spartans continued to push but a combination of the home keeper’s fine form and some brave defending prevented a completely one-sided scoreline.

The importance of the home side’s keeper’s first half performance was really brought into focus just minutes after the restart, when Rutherford managed to get a goal back through a direct free kick to make it a much less comfortable 2-1 lead for Blyth.

This shock goal made the Spartans players up the tempo, making more progress with short, quick passes to feet, as the shifting wind made longer passes more difficult.

Ditchburn got on the scoresheet to restore Spartans’ two-goal lead.

Humphreys converted a penalty awarded for handball and then completed her hat-trick to make it 5-1 before being replaced by Millie Gibson.

The opposition’s goalkeeper was subbed off with 10 minutes left and was given a round of applause from both sets of players, in recognition of her strong performance in goal making sure the game remained competitive.

After carrying the ball from deep, Abbie Dodds sent a pass over the defence with pinpoint accuracy, finding the feet of Gibson, who lobbed the keeper to make it 6-1.

The final goal came from another bit of smart link-up play, as both Ditchburn and Ellie Hopper pushed up out of midfield together, passing the ball back and forth as they made their way up the pitch, Ditchburn completing the move with a smart finish for Spartans’ seventh goal.

The result saw Spartans leapfrog their hosts into top spot in the league.