Former Blyth Spartans coach returns to management with Northern League club

A former Blyth Spartans coach has been handed a return to management.

Former Blyth Spartans first-team coach Nathan Haslam has returned to the dugout just six weeks after his departure from Croft Park was confirmed.

The former Whitley Bay and Whitby Town manager was added to the Spartans management team in December - but left his role just two months later as ‘personal reasons’ were cited as the main factor in his decision. Haslam will now return to management in the Ebac Northern League after he was named as new manager of Guisborough Town on Friday afternoon.

Haslam has committed to the Priorymen until the end of the 2025/26 season as he returns to a club where he made 42 appearances during his playing career. Town legend Gary Wood will return to the KGV Stadium as Haslam’s assistant and the duo have been backed to make an impact at their new club.

After the appointment was confirmed, Priorymen chairman Andy Willis told the club website: “I’d like to welcome both Nathan and Gary to Guisborough Town Football Club. Having had success in the Northern League and managing at a higher level, Nathan stood out as the outstanding candidate for the role. Gary is someone I’ve known for many years, and his enthusiasm and passion for football and Guisborough Town is boundless. The new management team have set out a very clear plan on how they want to play and evolve, and I know I can speak for the rest of the Club Board when I say we are very excited to be working with them both.”

Haslam added: “It’s going to be an adventure for sure. Guisborough Town is an ambitious football club that matches my own ambitions, and I’m looking forward to getting started on the challenge ahead. Gary’s a local lad that I’ve known a long time and worked with before, so he’s going to be a great fit and will bring a lot of excellent qualities.”

Haslam’s new side will face North Shields at the KGV Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

