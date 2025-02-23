Blyth Spartans chairman 'immensely grateful' to departing head coach Nathan Haslam

Blyth Spartans head coach Nathan Haslam (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

There was a surprise departure from Blyth Spartans on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Spartans chairman Kevin Miles believes the Croft Park club should be ‘immensely grateful’ to head coach Nathan Haslam after his departure was confirmed on Sunday.

The former Whitby Town boss joined Spartans to work alongside manager Michael Connor in December and has played a key role in attempts to kickstart what has already been a season laced with difficulties on and off the pitch. Haslam has also helped add to their Spartans squad over the last two months amid the ongoing financial uncertainty at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth Spartans head coach Nathan Haslam (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Despite his efforts, Spartans still remain bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table and Saturday’s promising performance in a 1-1 draw with play-off chasing Ilkeston Town left them 17 points from safety with just 11 games left in the season. Speaking after ‘personal reasons’ were cited as a reason for Haslam’s departure, club chairman Miles praised the ‘excellent contribution’ he had made during his short stint at Croft Park.

He told the club website: “The whole club has good reason to be immensely grateful to Nathan for the excellent contribution he has made; he has played a huge part in helping us ensure the survival of the club, and we wish him all the best in all his future ventures.”

Haslam paid a special tribute to a number of key figures at Croft Park and revealed his delighted at being ‘welcomed with open arms’ by the club’s supporters.

He said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with and alongside so many dedicated individuals at the football club. Thanks go to Kevin, Craig and the board, Michael, Tom, the players, backroom staff, Peter the groundsman and all of the volunteers, especially to the secretarial team in Colin, Brian and Jeff, and the media team who all perform their respective volunteer roles with aplomb. Finally, thank you to the amazing fans who welcomed me into their club with open arms. I wish the club, and everybody at it and associated with it, nothing but the best for the future”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding effort launched by Spartans on Thursday has already surpassed the £10,000 mark and is rapidly approaching the midway point towards its £25,000 target.

Spartans now have a free midweek to prepare for Saturday’s visit to Bamber Bridge.

Your next Northumberland football read: Ashington striker Josh Gilchrist reflects on his good run of form