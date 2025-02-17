Ashington striker Josh Gilchrist reflects on his good run of form

Gilchrist slots home the penalty against Brighouse Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington striker Josh Gilchrist hit double figures for the season on Saturday when he scored a brace which helped his side to a convincing 4-1 win over Brighouse Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And afterwards the 22-year-old admitted that wearing the number nine shirt is a big responsibility.

“From a personal point of view, things are going well for me at the moment and I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“I seem to be in the right place at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big role playing a number nine because you are expected to score goals. I think every now and then that I’m creeping up and scoring the goals, which is the most important thing I can do.”

Wallsend-born Gilchrist, who is a car salesman, continued: “You always have targets in your mind but it’s pretty much a case of me trying to score in every game and play as well as I can for the team.

“I’ve set myself a target and there are still plenty of games left – so there are opportunities to score more goals and to help the lads out.”

On Saturday, Gilchrist netted his first from the penalty spot and the second in the last minute of the 90. He said: “I was pretty much settled in my mind what I was going to do with the penalty – it’s a case of putting the ball down and picking my spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the second goal, Wilson Kneeshaw has done well because he’s up against a strong lad. He’s managed to beat him with a bit of pace and skill and then it’s about me getting in between the two goalposts.

“I could have stayed out on the edge of the box, but I thought if I continue my run, all Wilson had to do was slide the ball across, which he did, and it was a nice easy finish.”

On the game itself, Gilchrist said: “Today was a good win for us. We started off pretty slow, but we grew into the game and then dominated for much of it.

“We just didn’t move the ball quick enough in the first half but manager Nick Gray and his assistant Liam McIvor told us that we needed to do things a bit quicker and with a bit more urgency. That’s what we did and we ended up winning the game nice and easy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIvor added: “Looking at the bigger picture, our results show only two defeats from our last 12 games – and today was another fantastic win in what for me was a game of two halves.

“Overall I was really happy with the victory. The result put us nine points clear of the drop zone and I reckon we still need one more win to secure our league status.”

He continued: “We proved that you have got to earn the right to win games because that was certainly what we did in the second half, where we were much the better side.

“Basically, all manager Nick Gray and myself said at half time was for us to try and get out of second gear and to go forward with a bit more urgency.

“The first thing we should be looking to do is to go forward – and we did that.”