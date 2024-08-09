Blyth Spartans new boys urged to follow example of Morpeth Town loan star

South Shields forward Dan Savage and Mariners team-mate Joao Gomes have joined Blyth Spartans on season-long loan deals (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Blyth Spartans and Morpeth Town both concluded loan signings from National League North club South Shields this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields duo Joao Gomes and Dan Savage have been urged to follow the example of Mariners team-mate Sam Hodgson during their season-long loan spells at Blyth Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Hodgson enjoyed a stunning loan stint at Morpeth Town as he netted 25 goals in all competitions and looked to have signed off in some style with a hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Stafford Rangers on the final day of last season. However, Hodgson has now returned to Craik Park on another season-long loan and will face both Gomes and Savage throughout the campaign after they made similar moves to Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Spartans.

The Mariners youngsters are in line to make their debuts when Nolberto Solano’s side kick off their first season under the charge of the former Newcastle United winger at Ashton United on Saturday and South Shields boss Elliott Dickman has revealed he has ‘high hopes’ for both players after they made a move he believes can benefit all parties.

South Shields forward Dan Savage and Mariners team-mate Joao Gomes have joined Blyth Spartans on season-long loan deals (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “I think the main thing for Joao and Dan from our perspective is the game-time and to go and play in a competitive environment because we know it’s a really difficult league. Sam has gone and produce that at Morpeth and we want him to continue to do that and come back and be a shining star for us. It’s the same with Joao and Dan because sometimes people think when you send players out on loan, you don’t rate or like them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have high hopes for these players and it’s more that they can get game-time to a point - although nobody should be guaranteed game-time but they can get more game-time at the clubs, as long as they are producing the goods. They will have that competitive edge to them week-in, week-out and we couldn’t offer them that at this point in time. Joao and Dan will add to Blyth’s group and Woodsy is there to help them settle in. We feel the move can help them develop as players and it can benefit both ourselves and Blyth.”

There was some surprise when South Shields allowed Hodgson to agree a second season-long loan spell with Morpeth after his form throughout last season looked to have catapulted the striker into contention for a place in Dickman’s squad. However, as Hodgson prepares for Saturday’s season opener at home to FC United of Manchester, the Mariners boss insisted the forward remains part of his plans and will be handed a chance to return to the National League North club if he is required during the season.

He said: “Sam has gone out on loan but he will still be part of our plans and our processes and if he needs to come back and be part of what we are doing, we will not hesitate and we will do that. But the main thing was for him to get out and play games and we look forward to seeing what he can do.”