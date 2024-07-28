Buddle keen to yield points for Morpeth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stick a comb morion helmet on Nathan Buddle’s head, put him on horseback, and watch out for your sheep.

The Morpeth Town defender has a wealth of experience having turned out for the likes of Blyth Spartans, Carlisle United and Ashington where he gained a reputation as being solid and dependable. A battler.

It should really come as no surprise, for while surnames such as Armstrong, Robson and Charlton have taken their place in local history, there was one small family at Netherton who were in the thick of Anglo-Scottish border reiving - but no-one has ever heard of them.

The Buddles were such a handful that they were named in a document of 1618 containing the most notorious offenders still living in Coquetdale. They’d ridden up and down the valley unashamedly taking livestock from their neighbours.

Morpeth defender Nathan Buddle has formed a formidable partnership with Jeff Henderson

Buddle’s mate and defensive partner Jeff Henderson’s ancestors were even worse. John Henderson of the Hoghill in Liddesdale used to ride with the legendary Walter ‘Watt of Harden’ Scott.

Just ask the linesman from last Saturday’s friendly fixture against Darlington if the pair are intimidating after they berated him for not raising his flag. Perhaps they bring some of that fearless streak to the game?

“I would like to say so,” said Buddle.

“Obviously I am not stealing any cattle myself but I do think having that approach to games enables me to perform at my best.”

Buddle hails from the other end of the river Coquet at Amble and while he’s also had spells at Hartlepool, Gateshead and Spennymoor, the highly-experienced centre-back feels he has a point to prove on the pitch.

“I am certainly looking forward to this season starting,” he continued.

“For me personally it’s been a frustrating past few seasons but I feel with the squad the management have put together this summer, there’s a real buzz around the place which we will be carrying into the first game of the season.”

Town kick-off the 2024/25 NPL Premier season by hosting FC United of Manchester on Saturday 10th August at Craik Park, a leafy hideaway akin to a reiver's lair where Buddle wants to accumulate points, not livestock.

“I’ve settled in very well I’d say - obviously I am already good friends with the skipper, Jeff Henderson and likewise with Luke James who has also joined on loan. As well as a few ex-team mates I have played alongside, the existing squad were very welcoming and it’s been as enjoyable of a preseason as they can be.”

“We’re obviously all just beginning to get a feel of how each other play on the pitch but we’ve had a good few tests already in pre-season games and performances have been good. We have just started laying the foundations of what I am hopeful and optimistic of a successful season ahead.”

Nathan's most infamous forebear was a fella nicknamed 'yield hitter,' and he is keen for his performances on the pitch this season to yield some results for the Highwaymen; and maybe even earn him a treat of a lamb chop or two from Green's the butchers.

“I had absolutely no idea about my ancestors being notorious sheep stealers back in the 1600’s. That certainly was a new bit of information for myself and family,” laughed Buddle.

