We need to fight, says Blyth boss Solano

Blyth Spartans have brought in Joseph Abrahart and Max Storey ahead of Saturday’s big kick-off in the NPL Premier.

Abrahart had a spell in Philadelphia and joins from South Shields International Academy while Storey has signed on a season long loan from Hartlepool United.

More signings are anticipated at Croft Park ahead of the trip to Ashton United after a disjointed preseason campaign that has seen the green and whites struggle to make an impact.

“The boys know that it’s not good enough what we’ve shown in the last three or four weeks,” said boss Nolberto Solano following a 3-0 defeat at Hebburn Town in the final friendly.

New Blyth signing Joseph Abrahart. Picture: Blyth Spartans

“I think in this Division, first of all, you need to be physical, you need to be strong, and the mentality is very important. I said to the young lads we need to fight every weekend to win games and we need to improve the quality, defensively, as a team, and we’ve not shown enough in attack,” he told BSAFCTV.

“We’ve had some issues finding attacking players with different ones coming on trial, there’s no more excuses, this season starts this week, so we have to make sure that we are strong as it’s a hard match away.”

Former Newcastle United youngster Michael Ndiweni appeared as a triallist after he’d been at Morpeth Town the week before, with a number of other triallists also being looked at.

Solano again reiterated that the club were looking for experience and were playing a waiting game as players attempted to get themselves sorted ahead of the season.

“We need to make sure that we get ready for the season so we need to wait to see which people are going to join us,” he continued.

“It’s hard to mention names because we need to wait, but we’re 100 percent working to get these experienced players to pull us stronger in the squad. We have a lot of young lads but they know how physical it is, over the last three or four weeks, so hopefully we can get that experience, and be positive.”

“I will say to the fans we want to fight every weekend, we want to improve our game and make everybody excited, but it won’t be easy in the beginning.”